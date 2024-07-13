Maher: Biden’s Presser Was ‘Worst’ Case, He’ll Keep Talking and We Know He’ll Mess Up

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Joe Biden “did exactly well enough” in his NATO press conference “so that the Democrats have no idea what to do next” so they’ll have to keep watching Biden appearances that are “like a horror movie you watch through your fingers,” where you know something bad is “going to happen, you just don’t know when.”

During his opening monologue, Maher said, “Are we really going to be doing this? Are we really going to be doing this for the next few months or God knows how long? It’s like a horror movie you watch through your fingers, you know [something bad is] going to happen, you just don’t know when. And, of course, when, the other day, was right away. The very first question was about Kamala Harris, and he called her Vice President Trump. … So, my assessment of this is, what happened yesterday, the worst possible thing that could happen. He did exactly well enough so that the Democrats have no idea what to do next.”

Later, when he began his panel discussion, Maher stated, “I am going to reiterate what I said in the monologue, I think what happened last night was the worst of all possible worlds, because it was a split decision, right? Because there was not a knockout, and so, this schism in the Democratic Party will continue.”

He further stated that he thinks Biden can still do the job, but he comes off as old and would need to be near-perfect to change the perceptions about his age.

