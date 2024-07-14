ABC’s Raddatz: Trump’s ‘First Instinct’ Was to Say ‘Fight, Fight’

ABC host Martha Raddatz said Sunday on “This Week” that former President Donald Trump’s “first instinct” was to say “fight” after an attempted assassination.

Co-host George Stephanopoulos said, “You’ve traveled around the country talking to voters in this deeply divided nation. In some ways, this is a horrific symptom of the underlying division in this country.”

Raddatz said, “It certainly is, George. I’m sure that will probably continue. We saw President Trump raise his right hand, as Jon just described, and we’ve seen those pictures. But we could also see him say, ‘Fight, fight.’ That was his first instinct.”

She added, “This is a country divided. This is a country, we saw the violence yesterday, the horrific violence yesterday. We’ve seen it in places. We’ve also seen this morning we’ve heard President Trump say he wants the country to come together, to be united, but others are directly pointing the finger at President Biden with, of course, no evidence that he incited this or had anything to do with this assassination attempt. We heard J.D. Vance who is one of the leading picks for vice president, in a tweet say, This is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that president Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination assassination.’ Again, there is no evidence of that. We do not know the motive of that shooter at this point.”

