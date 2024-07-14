CBS’s Dokoupil: Trump’s ‘They’re Not After Me, They’re After You’ Rhetoric Will Be Analyzed ‘About How We Got Here’

On Sunday, “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil reported from the site of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s slogan that people aren’t after him, but are after his supporters and he’s in the way is “the kind of rhetoric we’re all going to be analyzing in the days ahead about how we got here and how those words now hit differently this morning.”

CBS News Chief Political Analyst and Senior National Correspondent John Dickerson asked, “Did anybody say, we’ve got to reach out a hand, or was there a reaction that surprised you in terms of trying to lower the boil? Everybody named precisely this moment we’re in, did anyone say, here’s what we need to do to lower the temperature?”

Dokoupil answered, “Not in that raw, immediate aftermath. And, I’ll tell you, in more specificity, about how things have changed in terms of the feeling here. Right outside of our workspace, there is a very large, I’m talking 30, 40-foot quote from former President Donald Trump, it says, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just standing in the way. That’s the kind of rhetoric we’re all going to be analyzing in the days ahead about how we got here and how those words now hit differently this morning.”

