Biden: I Haven’t Engaged in Inciting Rhetoric, Trump Has, I’m Just Talking About ‘Threat to Democracy’

During a portion of an interview with NBC News on Monday, President Joe Biden stated that he hasn’t engaged in rhetoric that could incite unbalanced people, but “my opponent has engaged in that rhetoric.” And said, “how do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when the president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?”

“NBC Nightly News” host Lester Holt asked, “But have you taken a step back and done a little soul-searching on things that you may have said that could incite people who are not balanced?”

Biden responded, “Well, I don’t think — look, how do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when the president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody? Look, I have not engaged in that rhetoric. Now, my opponent has engaged in that rhetoric. He talks about there will be a bloodbath if he loses, talking about how he’s going to forgive all the — actually, I guess suspend the sentences of all those who were arrested and sentenced to go to jail because of what happened in the Capitol. I’m not out there making fun of like, remember the picture of Donald Trump when Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband was hit with a hammer going and talking about — joking about it?”

