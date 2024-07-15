CNN Tapper: It Is ‘an Issue’ that RNC Has ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Speakers

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Monday on the network’s coverage of the Republican National Convention that it was an issue that “blatantly antisemitic” speakers are giving speeches.

Tapper said, “I just want to point it out — because this is something that the Republican Party has an issue with and they do not reckon with it — the Democratic Party has it’s own issue — and that is, Charlie Kirk and Turning Points USA has been credibly accused by other conservatives of having an antisemitism problem within its ranks.”

He continued, “Erick Erickson wrote in a post that Turning Point USA was looking like not just the grifting operation, but an antisemitic grifting operation. Ben Domenech, a co-founder of The Federalist wrote if Charlie Kirk, remains ahead of TPA, the right has an antisemite problem that will follow them into the coming elections. Now obviously, there have been a lot of issues with antisemitism on the left that we’ve seen explode since Hamas attack Israel on October 7. This is the second speaker this evening who has said things that are blatantly antisemitic. The Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina was the first, oh, I’m sorry, I forgot. Marjorie Taylor Greene so there have been three. This is a problem in party politics. And we’re going to see this again if the Democrats people put up people like this in August. But this is a problem and I think it’s beholden upon us to call it out and point it out.”

Tapper added, “Again, I’m quoting to conservatives because I’m quite certain that the response will be CNN is blah blah blah, but it is Erick Erickson and Ben Domenech who accused Charlie Kirk of antisemitism. I’m just saying this is an issue, again the Democrats have their own issue too with this, but this is an issue on the right.”

