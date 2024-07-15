Weissmann: This Is an ‘Opportunity for the 11th Circuit to Remove Judge Cannon’

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Monday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissal of former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida is an “opportunity” for the 11th Circuit to remove Cannon if they think that this was frivolous.

Weissmann said, “I think it’s really important what Barb said, to think about what are the next steps because this is not a decision on the merits it’s about the procedure that was used. While I think that the bulk of the law, the balance of the law is squarely against Judge Cannon, this is something that the 11th Circuit or the Supreme Court can remedy.”

He continued, “It is also an opportunity for the 11th Circuit to remove Judge Cannon if they think that this is a particularly frivolous ground, something that a decision that had been rejected by three D.C. and Eastern District of Virginia courts. It also is the opportunity potentially for Jack Smith to think about a different venue for bringing these charges.”

Weissmann added, “Many people were being critical of him. I was not one. I think he played it straight and brought the charges where the actual facts were. There are many, many options he has now. The biggest downside which is delay was one that was already in the case because it was in front of Judge Cannon. In many ways, this is an upside.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN