Joy Reid: Trump ‘Was Given Nine Seconds’ to Take ‘Photo Op During an Active Shooter Situation’

During MSNBC’s coverage of the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that the Secret Service gave 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “nine seconds to take an iconic photo op during an active shooter situation” during the assassination attempt against the former President at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday and “We’ll figure that out one day.”

While discussing President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID earlier in the day, Reid stated, “Donald Trump is an elderly man, who, for whatever reason, was given nine seconds to take an iconic photo op during an active shooter situation. Weird situation. We’ll figure that out one day.”

Reid also argued that Biden can use testing positive to contrast how he’ll handle contracting COVID with how Trump handled getting the virus when he was in office and to remind people how bad the coronavirus pandemic was and attack Trump’s handling of it. And that if Biden comes out of COVID just fine and can do rallies, it should be seen as a symbol of strength the same way Trump bouncing back from being shot in an assassination attempt was.

(h/t NewsBusters)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett