Polis: Biden Concluded He Didn’t Have Energy to Campaign, You Have to Campaign Past 8 pm 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said that he thinks President Joe Biden concluded that “while he’s ready to serve and he’s going to focus on serving as President for the next six months, he didn’t have the vigor and the energy needed for the three-and-a-half-month campaign.” And noted that campaigns aren’t something where you can avoid having events after 8 o’clock at night.

Polis said, [relevant remarks begin around 8:40] “I think the voters of all ages were raising issues about whether Joe Biden had it in him to fight out the next three-and-a-half months of the campaign. I think he really considered that and he looked into it and he came to the conclusion that, while he’s ready to serve and he’s going to focus on serving as President for the next six months, he didn’t have the vigor and the energy needed for the three-and-a-half-month campaign. I run campaigns, Neil. These are 18-hour days, right? This is not no events after 8 pm stuff, right? You’re doing stuff every moment of every day, leave no stone unturned, no vote unturned. This could come down to 312 votes in Michigan, right? So, you need somebody who has the energy, who’s charged day one, and ready to do it, and Kamala Harris is.”

