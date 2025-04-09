Watch Live: Facebook Whistleblower Testifies About Meta’s Alleged Dealings with China

Sarah Wynn-Williams, a whistleblower at Facebook, testifies before the Senate Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism about alleged dealings between Meta and the Chinese Communist Party on Wednesday, April 9.

Wynn-Williams was formerly the Director of Global Public Policy for Facebook but was fired in 2017 for what she claims was retaliation for accusing a superior of sexual harassment.

In an opening statement published by the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of the hearing, she accuses Meta of working with China to censor critics, lying to Congress, and providing American’s user data to the CCP, among other things.