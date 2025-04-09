Ohio Teacher Pleads Guilty to Sex with Student

An Ohio teacher — who claims her husband had neglected her amid a messy divorce — pleaded guilty on Monday to having sex with her student.

Emily Nutley, a former teacher at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of sexual battery after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage student in 2024, according to a report by Fox19 NOW.

The 42-year-old — who was originally facing six felony counts of sexual battery — could face up to ten years in prison and will be listed on the Ohio Sex Offender Registry as a Tier 3 sex offender.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Nutley was in charge of a program meant to help students struggling with their coursework at St. Xavier High School.

The victim had been assigned to the program and started working with Nutley in the 2023 fall semester. After that, the teacher began contacting the student outside of school hours, which included sending the teen nude photos and sexually explicit messages, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added that multiple sexual encounters transpired between Nutley and the student, starting in November 2023, with at least one sexual engagement occurring in her office on the high school’s campus.

The student eventually tried to stop the relationship, to which Nutley reacted by continuing to text the teen, prosecutors said.

On Monday, Nutley pleaded guilty to two of six counts of sexual battery. In exchange for her plea, the other four counts were dismissed, according to a report by WLWT.

“Did you engage in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old male on those two dates?” Judge Jennifer Branch asked, to which Nutley replied, “Yes.”

Nutley’s guilty plea arrives amid her splitting from her husband, who filed for divorce weeks after prosecutors indicted her, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The teacher reportedly responded to the divorce by accusing her husband of being “guilty of gross neglect of duty and extreme cruelty.”

Nutley, who was fired in October 2024, is awaiting sentencing, scheduled for June 10, while her divorce moves its way through the courts.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.