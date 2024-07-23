Chris Coons: What Dems Knew About Biden’s Decline Not Relevant

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) said Tuesday on “CNN This Morning” that what Democrats knew about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline was not relevant.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “We know that the one of the principle lines of attacks, and I’ve talked to sources who say the polling shows this is a serious vulnerability that Republicans are going to say that Kamala Harris knew that President Biden wasn’t up to four more years. I mean, they would say that about you, I think as well, and they’re going to allege a coverup. They’re going to say she knew she covered it up. How do you answer that charge considering what we have seen transpire over the last month?”

Coons said, “First, I think it’s BS. Second, I don’t think it’s particularly relevant because with the American people are going to be looking at in November is Donald Trump versus Kamala Harris. And that is a fundamentally different race going forward and a different electoral challenge and a different direction for the American people than we were looking at before. Vice President Harris is a generation younger than Donald Trump. She’s younger by 20 years. She has energy engagement, and enthusiasm. She’s got a record of accomplishment as an elected prosecutor, the attorney general of our largest state as vice president alongside Joe Biden.”

He added, “I never saw any episode or incident with Joe Biden as we saw on that debate stage. I don’t think that there is a huge cover up underway here, and I frankly don’t think that matters to the discussion and the debate going forward.”

