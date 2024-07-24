Schiff: ‘Hard to Find Someone Better Qualified in Our History to Become President’ than VP Harris

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that it was “hard to find someone better qualified in our history to become president” than Vice President Kamala Harris.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Republicans are in full attack mode against the vice president. Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett called her a DEI hire. On Monday J.D. Vance claimed that Kamala was not grateful for this country, really trafficking in racial tropes, right, black people should be grateful for being here. Previously he’s even gone so far as to call her one of the childless cat ladies who is miserable with her life and has no direct stake in America because she’s not a mother. How low do you think they are going to go? The bar is pretty low already obviously.”

Schiff said, “Oh, I think we have just scratched the surface of how low they’re going to go. Those comments by JD Vance are disgraceful and just plain stupid. These attacks on the vice president for being somehow for being somehow unqualified to be president, she’s the Vice President of the United States. She’s the former senator from the largest state of the union, the former attorney general from the largest state of the union, former prosecutor. It is hard to find someone better qualified in our history to become president. So those attacks are what Republicans do, I suppose, when their candidate’s prior experience is being a business fraudster, a sexual offender, someone who rips off his own charity, a convicted criminal, reality TV star become president, that’s his resume. I will take Kamala Harris’ resume any day of the week.”

