CNN’s Heye: GOP’s ‘Sh-ts And Giggles Caucus’ Attacking DEI VP Harris Is ‘Dumb’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

CNN political analyst Doug Heye said Thursday on “Newsroom” that the “shits and giggles caucus” within the Republican Party attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris were “dumb.”

Host Jim Acosta said, “How smart is this, this ‘DEI vice president’ stuff, this ‘childless cat lady’ stuff? I mean, there’s been a lot of talk about, you know, where folks are going to have to win this race in the middle. And sure, that might rev up the base making these kinds of comments like that, as repugnant as they may be. It just seems politically stupid.”

Heye said, “Yeah, it’s it’s dumb, it’s not helpful. And it doesn’t have a political, positive political impact for your campaign. And, and even worse than what you’ve mentioned, I saw a comment yesterday, the day before, of somebody on Fox Business who made a very vile and crude sexual remark, about the vice president, by the way what does that have to do with business? Nothing.”

He added, “But the reality is, within the Republican Party now, there’s a shits and giggles caucus, and you say these kinds of things because you get clicks and likes and hits and all of that. You get noticed and you go to that. So that’s the DEI comment. That’s the sexual comment that the guy made. That’s ultimately the cat lady comment. There’s no real rationale behind it, except that you appeal to that limited part of the Addams Family, part of the Republican Party that likes that. That’s it.”

Heye concluded, “Speaker Johnson said the other day stay stay away from this DEI stuff, it’s not helpful. Focus on the record in the facts.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN