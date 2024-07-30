Dem Sen. Schatz: SCOTUS Decreasing Its Power over Abortion Policy Shows They Think ‘They Are in Charge of All of Us’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) argued that the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs decision that decreased the power of the Supreme Court and the judicial branch by leaving decisions on abortion policy up to the legislative branch without interference from the judiciary “demonstrates that these people think they operate outside of the realm of political power” and that the Supreme Court believes it is “exempt from any struggling” for power with the other branches, “that they are in charge of all of us.”

While discussing President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court proposal, Schatz stated, “It’s significant he did it because the Supreme Court is truly out of control. These last couple of terms have been more than alarming. Obviously, eliminating the right to choose for women across the country, but the Chevron decision and numerous other — the immunity decision, all of this, to me, demonstrates that these people think they operate outside of the realm of political power. And, look, all three branches of government are supposed to struggle against each other for power. But their view, the Supreme Court in particular, is that they are exempt from any struggling, that they are in charge of all of us.”

