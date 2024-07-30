Whoopi Goldberg: JD Vance Is ‘Bereft’ of Morality, Empathy

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was “bereft” of morality and empathy.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He writes this thing, ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ right, about sort of growing up poor.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “But he blames the people in Appalachia.”

Hostin said, “He blames the people for their circumstance. Look, I grew up in poverty. I remember what it feels like to be hungry. I remember what it feels like not to have enough. I remember what it feels like when my mother made my clothes but I do not blame the people who are still in that circumstance for being in that circumstance. He’s one of those people that wants people onto pull themselves up by the bootstraps when they don’t have boots. He has made it out of Appalachia but he is blaming them for the structural problems that keep them there. I think that is the most despicable thing about him.”

Goldberg said, “This is the thing, he wrote a really interesting and smart book.”

Hostin said, “About getting out of poverty.”

Goldberg said, “And didn’t recognize that he isn’t out of poverty. He is bereft.”

Hostin said, “He is bereft of morality.”

Goldberg said, “He is bereft of morality. He is bereft of empathy.”

Behar said, “A spine.”

Goldberg said, “No, he’s got a spine. It’s just not a good one.”

Behar said, “It’s crooked.”

Hostin said, “He is poor in that sense.”

Goldberg said, “He is a poor dude.”

