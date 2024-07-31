Dem Sen. Heinrich: Harris Took ‘Good First Step’ Towards Distinguishing from Biden’s Israel Stance, They Have ‘Same’ View

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a “good first step” in distinguishing herself from President Joe Biden’s Israel stance and support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the two “represent the same policies.”

Host Yasmin Vossoughian asked, “While I have you, I want to pivot to a couple of different things, because I know we have a lot going on right now…we were also reacting to what was happening overseas and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. You have the targeted assassination overseas of a top Hamas leader in Iran, you have the bombing and killing of children on Saturday in northern Israel, you have the killing of a Hezbollah leader in the suburbs of Beirut as well. One of the issues for the Biden camp before he stepped aside was his stance on Israel and his continued support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. How does Kamala Harris now at the top of the ticket distinguish herself from President Biden and his policies along with though still riding the line and supporting the President as his Vice President?”

Heinrich answered, “Well, I think the empathy that she has shown for civilians who bear no responsibility in any of this is incredibly important, and a good first step. But I think the most valuable thing we can do here, and it’s not a political thing, it’s just what is right to do, is to secure that ceasefire.”

He added that Harris and Biden are “two people who represent the same policies. But who project in different ways.”

