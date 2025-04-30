‘That’s Insane!’: Fan Debate Rages After NFL Fines Falcons Defensive Coordinator for Shedeur Sanders Prank Call

The NFL has fined Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 after his son used an official NFL contact phone number to prank call Shedeur Sanders on Draft day last week.

Last weekend, during the NFL Draft, Ulbrich’s son, 21-year-old Jax, managed to get hold of Sanders’ private phone number, which was only supposed to be used by team officials and NFL bigwigs. Jax reportedly got the number off his father’s iPad.

Jax then gave the number to a friend who pranked Sanders and pretended to represent the New Orleans Saints.

Sanders was then being passed over in round after round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he was clearly on pins and needles over the repeated snubs. The Cleveland Browns finally drafted him in the fifth round.

Now, the league has announced that Ulbrich and his team are being fined. The Falcons were fined $250,000 for misusing Sanders’ private phone number, and Ulbrich received a $100,000 fine.

The Falcons said in a statement: “We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it. We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff, whether on or off premises.”

The Falcons continued, saying, “the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week’s matter.”

Jax has also released an apology statement.

“I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish,” he wrote on Instagram. “I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life, and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today. I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

For his part, Sanders insisted that the prank didn’t faze him.

“It didn’t really have an impact on me,” Sanders said, “because it was just like, I mean, OK, like I don’t feed into negativity, or I don’t feed into that stuff. You’ve seen on Deion [Sanders] Jr.’s YouTube video my reaction to it, I don’t — it is what it is. I think, of course, it is childish. Of course, I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there.”

