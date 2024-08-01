White House: We Still Want Gitmo Closed, But Didn’t Know About 9/11 Plea Deal with Detainees There

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby responded to a question on if President Joe Biden is still trying to close the Guantanamo Bay prison given that getting the three defendants accused of involvement in the September 11 terrorist attacks, including accused plotter Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, that struck plea deals out Gitmo would be needed to close the facility by stating that Biden still wants Gitmo closed, but the White House didn’t know about the deal until Wednesday.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:55] “But in order to close Gitmo, all of this has to happen. So, you have to be aware of it if that’s still the goal. Is that still the goal?”

Kirby responded, “We were not aware of it, Bret, until yesterday –.”

Baier then cut in to ask, “No, I know, but in order to close Gitmo, you’ve got to get them out of there. So, is he still trying to close Gitmo?”

Kirby answered, “There’s no change to the President’s policy and opinion that Gitmo ought to be closed. But, in this particular case, with these plea deals, we’re going to be reaching out to the Department of Defense as appropriate to have discussions about it.”

