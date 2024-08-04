Pelosi: President Biden Should Be Added to Mt. Rushmore

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of “CBS Sunday Morning” that President Joe Biden should be added to Mt. Rushmore.

Host Lesley Stahl asked, “Please tell us what you told President Biden to persuade him to step aside.”

Pelosi said, “Well, I have never shared any conversations with a President of the United States publicly, so no.”

Stahl said, “I understand that you don’t want to own this, but it is so well reported that you were the leader of a pressure campaign.”

Pelosi said, “I wasn’t the leader of any pressure. Let me say things I didn’t do. I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, I never called anybody. What I’m saying is I had confidence that the president would make the proper choice for our country, whatever that would be, and I said that. Whatever that is, we’ll go with.”

She added, “He was in a good place to make whatever decision, top of his game. Such a consequential President of the United States., a Mount Rushmore kind of President of the United States.”

Stahl asked, “Are you are saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?”

Pelosi said, “You got Teddy Roosevelt up there and he is wonderful. I don’t say take him down, but you could add Biden.”

