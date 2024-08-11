Harris Surrogate on Her Flipping Positions from 2020: Contrast in Election Is Clear

On Sunday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Sunday,” Harris-Walz campaign surrogate Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) responded to a question on 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris abandoning several positions she took the last time she ran for president in 2020 by saying that there’s a clear contrast in the election and “We know that a Vice President Harris will protect reproductive rights, will defend working-class Americans, will keep America safe, will help reduce costs for regular Americans.”

Host Shanon Bream asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:40] “Well, we’re left with a little bit of a muddle, when it comes from — things from taking away privatized health care, to mandatory gun buybacks — a lot of people would call that confiscation –, to where she is on ICE and the border and all kinds of things. Because there were positions…that we heard from her, full-throatedly and clearly, back in 2019, that it seems like we still are not getting clarification from her. It’s secondhand from a campaign staffer, somebody off the record saying that she’s pivoted on many of these things. Tim Carney, writing over at the Washington Examiner says, ‘Out loud, in person, and on the record, Vice President Kamala Harris has staked out extreme and destructive policy proposals for the past decade or more. … Harris said far-left stuff when she needed to win far-left votes, and now her priority is winning moderate votes. That raises [another] question: Was she lying back then, or is she lying now?’ Congressman?”

Crow answered, “The contrast in this election, Shannon, couldn’t be more clear, right? There is great clarity as to what both candidates will actually do.”

Bream then cut in to ask, “Okay, but is it a contrast between Harris 2019 and Harris 2024? We don’t know.”

Crow countered, “No, it’s very, very clear. She’s been very — … we do know. We know that a Vice President Harris will protect reproductive rights, will defend working-class Americans, will keep America safe, will help reduce costs for regular Americans. Meanwhile, we know that Donald Trump will do the opposite. He’s actually proposing to raise costs and raise taxes, and, by the way, when he was president, he passed a tax cut for the wealthiest of Americans, for the biggest corporations, where 80% of the value of that tax cut went to stock buybacks for the billionaires and for the CEOs of these corporations and the stockholders and shareholders of these corporations, not for regular, working Americans.”

