CNN’s Hunt: ‘Musk⁩’s Rise as a Trump Backer Comes as X Has Turned into a Haven for the Spread of Misinformation’

CNN host Kasie Hunt said Monday on “CNN This Morning” that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk became a supporter of former President Donald Trump “as X has turned into a haven for the spread of misinformation.”

Hunt said, “Donald Trump is finding a new ally this election, billionaire Elon Musk. The two men are set to appear on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, now X, later tonight for what Musk is promising will be an ‘unscripted, and no limits conversation.’ Trump is now getting used to the fact that Musk endorsed him shortly after the assassination attempt, even though he’s been critical of SpaceX and the Tesla CEO in the past.”

Earlier in the month at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Trump said, “Now I’m for electric cars, I have to be, you know, because he Elon endorsed me very strongly, Elon, so I have no choice.”

Hunt said, “Musk’s rise as a Trump backer comes as X has turned into a haven for the spread of misinformation. Since buying the site almost two years ago, Musk’s site has struggled to control it on topics ranging from the election to the assassination attempt against Trump. Sometimes the bad information has been boosted by Musk himself, who posted a conspiracy regarding the attack on Paul Pelosi in October of 2022 before deleting it.”

