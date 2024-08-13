Harris Surrogate: Harris Will Talk to Press, She ‘Needs to’ ‘Make Determinations as to Where She’s Going to Be on Policy’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Harris Campaign Surrogate Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will answer questions from the media, but “She needs to stand up a campaign. She needs to pick a vice president. She needs to figure out her path forward and make determinations as to where she’s going to be on policy issues, whether she’s going to continue with the Biden-Harris administration or not, and that’s up to her.”

Baier then cut in to ask about 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris taking questions from the media.

Goldman said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:15] “I understand why the media [want] to be able to ask questions. That is your job, and, certainly, we respect that. I’m on here answering your questions. And I’m sure, when the time is right, that Vice President Harris will sit down and answer all the questions that she needs. But, remember, this is a pretty significant upheaval in the path of this campaign, where she has, all of a sudden, become the presumptive nominee. She needs to stand up a campaign. She needs to pick a vice president. She needs to figure out her path forward and make determinations as to where she’s going to be on policy issues, whether she’s going to continue with the Biden-Harris administration or not, and that’s up to her. So, there’s a lot to do. I don’t think this is an issue of avoiding the media. She’ll answer plenty of questions, and I’m sure she’ll do it on unfriendly networks, unlike her opponent, Donald Trump.”

