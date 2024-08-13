Susan Rice: By Comparing Melania to Harris, Trump Was ‘Objectifying’ the Vice President

Former White House adviser Susan Rice said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that former President Donald Trump is attempting to “denigrate and objectify the vice president” when he said Kamala Harris looks like his wife, Melania, during an interview with Elon Musk on X Monday night.

Mitchell said, “In his conversation with Elon Musk last night, Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Kamala Harris’ policies. He seemed focus on praising her appearance, even comparing a new cover illustration of his Democratic opponent to his own wife, Melania.”

On X, Trump said, “She looked very much like our great first lady, Melania. She didn’t look like Kamala, that is right. Of course, she’s a beautiful woman and we’ll leave it at that.”

Mitchell asked, “What do you think he is trying to achieve?”

Rice said, “I think it’s all part of his strategy to denigrate and objectify the vice president, as he does women of all sorts all the time. Donald Trump is incapable of respecting women. It is not only in his DNA and how he has treated women at every stage of his life personally and professionally, but it is at the root of his policy approach.”

She added, “He approaches this by belittling and denigrating and objectifying his opponents.”

