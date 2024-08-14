Cotton: ‘Harris Owes the American People an Explanation’ About How She Would Govern

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Americas Newsroom” that Vice President Kamala Harris must explain how she would govern the nation to voters.

Cotton said, “I think Kamala Harris owes the American people an explanation about where she will take this country. It’s true that if you judge by what she said the last time she ran for president, she wants to decriminalize illegal immigration, give illegal aliens taxpayer-provided health care while taking away your health insurance on the job. Those are things that Kamala Harris said in her own mouth. Now, it’s been almost four weeks since she’s the nominee. She hasn’t outlined a single significant policy proposal that she didn’t steal from Donald Trump. She hasn’t told Americans anything about how she would govern.”

He continued, “She should give the American people answers about what she would do to help rebuild our military. After all, she said when she was a senator that she wanted to substantially cut our defense budget.”

Cotton added, “In addition, she should talk about what she wants to do as the commander-in-chief. Every time she has spoken about national security over the last four years, she has questioned my belief that she can keep this country safe. I don’t think she is prepared to be the commander in chief.”

