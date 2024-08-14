Dem Sen. Kelly on Harris Flipping on Medicare for All: She’s ‘Always Stood for’ Access to Health Care

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) responded to a question on 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris abandoning her past support of Medicare for All by stating that “what Kamala Harris stands for and has always stood for, is that the American people have access to quality, affordable health care.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Do you think it would be helpful for the Vice President to directly address voters about why her views have changed on supporting a single-payer health insurance system?”

Kelly responded, “I think what Kamala Harris stands for and has always stood for, is that the American people have access to quality, affordable health care. That’s why she was behind the Inflation Reduction Act that helped bring down the price of prescription drugs for seniors. Insulin at $35 a month. Insulin used to cost American families hundreds and hundreds of dollars a month, and it’s because of her leadership that the American people have more affordable prescription drugs, especially seniors. Out-of-pocket expenses are coming down to $2,000 a year. Donald Trump wants to take that away from the American people, not only has he talked specifically about the Inflation Reduction Act and why he wants to repeal it, but his Project 2025 as well, that the American people are just learning about, that’s one of the platforms in that plan, along with a lot of other bad things.”

