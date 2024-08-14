NBC’s Kirschner: If Trump Loses. He Will Spend ‘Rest of His Miserable Life’ in Court or Prison

Former federal prosecutor and NBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show” that if Donald Trump loses the 2024 election, he will “spend the rest of his miserable life in court” or prison.

Obeidallah said, “In Georgia, whatever their appellate division is, they said case stopped.”

Kirschner said, “Yes, well they set a very leisurely pace for the appeal of the decision of Judge McAfee that Fani Willis is not conflicted off the case, she can continue to prosecute it. It is inexplicable to me why they would set that on such a leisurely track but they have.”

He continued, “I’m not prepared to lead to the conclusion that equals the judges on the Georgia Court of Appeals are doing it for political reasons. I have heard that they often set these elongated timetables in their appeals.”

Kirschner added, “So, listen, as long as Donald Trump loses the election, then Donald Trump will spend the rest of his miserable life in court being prosecuted and ultimately serving prison terms, one after the other. So, our job is to just get to the polls in numbers too big to rig and too real to steel, and then everything else will sort itself out.”

