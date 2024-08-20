‘He’s Trying to Make Himself the Victim’: Beshear Defends ‘Make Him Go Through This’ Abortion Comment

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is trying to make himself the victim by responding to his rape comments.

Earlier on MSNBC, Beshear said, “JD Vance calls pregnancy resulting from rape’ inconvenient.’ Inconvenience is traffic. Make him go through this.”

Mitchell said, “So what he’s saying is that you were somehow suggesting, he said, ‘What the hell is this? Why is Andy Beshear,’ he tweeted this out, ‘wishing that a member of my family would get raped. What a disgusting person.’ How do you respond to that? Is that what you were talking about?”

Beshear said, “It’s ridiculous. But it’s also deflection. JD Vance knows that he and Donald Trump are so wrong on this issue, and so he’s trying to make himself the victim. Listen, Hadley Duvall was a victim. The women that were on the stage last night, the couple that had to go through a non-viable pregnancy, are victims. As a man, JD Vance will never have to face any of this personally, but it’s sad that he lacks the empathy to be able to put himself in a different position and to understand why having exceptions, having reproductive freedom is so important in the first place. Obviously, I’d never wish harm on anyone. It just — again, deflection, trying to make himself and Donald Trump the victims.”

