CNN’s Bash: Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz Speak to Men Who Are Not ‘Testosterone Laden’

CNN’s Dana Bash said Wednesday on her network’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention that the Harris-Walz campaign is tailoring their message to appeal to men who are not “testosterone-laden.”

Bash said, “Yes, there is the gender gap and the idea that for the last month, the Democratic Party has been rallying around a woman at the top of the ticket. The only other time they did it was in 2016. And it has been noted or noteworthy to see how they are learning about what to do and how to confront Donald Trump as the opponent to a woman. 2016 and now is very different campaigns, very different female candidates but they are doing so in trying to put forward a male figure, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone laden, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC. Or they might want to listen to that but in addition, understand that it is okay to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman. That is something they are really trying to work on with male voters beyond the base.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “We were talking about this earlier, different definitions of masculinity in 2024 and what we saw at the Trump convention, which was, as you know, somebody said it, testosterone with Kid Rock and the ultimate fighting champion guy and Hulk Hogan.”

