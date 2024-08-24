Harris Campaign: Asking Why She Didn’t Implement Solutions She Says She Will ‘Comical’, Her Record ‘Speaks for Itself’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Harris-Walz Campaign Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks responded to questions on why 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t implemented the solutions she says she will as a candidate during her three-and-a-half years as Vice President by saying that such questions are “comical” and divisive and her record “speaks for itself.”

Co-host José Díaz-Balart played video of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wondering why Harris hasn’t done the things she says she’s going to and then asked, “What’s your response to that?”

Fulks answered, “I think it’s comical. I think that…Vice President Harris’ record as Vice President, as attorney general, as D.A. speaks for itself. Her and President Biden created nearly 16 million jobs, capped the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors, passed the largest bipartisan transportation and infrastructure bill in history, and the list goes on and on, climate. Donald Trump was a disaster for America, and the fact that he has no vision is why he continues to go back and try to make [this] about personal attacks. You would think that somebody who saw Vice President Harris’ remarks last night, after she said that she will be a president that represents all of America and that will bring us together, not divide us, that type of rhetoric from Donald Trump is exactly the contrast. He’s going to continue to traffic in division because he has no vision for this country. He’s going to continue to attack people because he’s small.”

