Vance: Root Causes of Migration Is ‘Border Czar’ Harris ‘Refuses to Do Her Job’

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the root causes of migration” is that Vice President Kamala Harris “refuses to do her job.”

Partial transcript as follows:

WELKER: DHS disputes that number, for the record. They say it’s closer to eight to ten million, but please continue.

VANCE: Fair, but I think there are reasons to think that DHS is underestimating. Whatever the real number is, it’s way too high, right? It’s millions upon millions of illegal immigrants that have come in just since Kamala Harris became the border czar a few years ago. The first thing —

WELKER: She was put in charge of the root causes of migration. Go ahead.

VANCE: Well, the root causes of migration, I would say, Kristen, is that Kamala Harris refuses to do her job as border czar. And let’s just start there. I want to answer your question, but I think it’s important to sort of sequence this the right way. So if you want to get control of the illegal immigration problem, you have to stop the bleeding. You have to stop so many people from coming here illegally in the first place. And that means undoing everything that Kamala Harris did, practically on day one of the administration.