Dem Rep. Phillips: I Think Walz Saw Fitness Issues Biden Has, Covered It Up

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money Show,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that he’s bothered that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) didn’t call for President Joe Biden to leave the 2024 race and reacted to Walz defending Biden’s fitness by stating, “that was disappointing, because I believe anybody who had seen the President up close and personal saw the same concerns.”

Host Brian Brenberg asked, “It was more than two years ago, you said Biden needs to pass the torch. The folks at the top of your ticket never joined you in that, and I wonder if that dismays you a little bit, that they didn’t have the courage to take the same stand that you took?”

Phillips answered, “Well, it surely does, and that’s why I did that. As you surely know, and everybody watching, there is no reward for courage in Washington. In fact, we’re rewarding cowardice. Only those who are willing to stand in line and walk the company line, not raise their voices and that — the rewards for that are leadership opportunities, fundraising opportunities, and ascension in the political ladder. So, someone had to do it. I want to make it clear, I was not the only one that felt this way. In fact, most of us did. I just happened to be the only one that was willing to do so publicly, and I’m just thrilled that, ultimately, my party made the right decision and the results are as extraordinary as I could ever have dreamt. So, a good outcome.”

Brenberg then asked, “[Y]ou’re a Minnesotan. I’m a Minnesotan. Our Governor is Tim Walz. I said, more than two years ago, you came out and said that the torch needed to be passed. This past summer, two years after you did that, Tim Walz went on national television and he said Biden is fit for office. That’s perplexing to me. Could he not see what you saw? Surely, he could. You talk about courage, it strikes me that Tim Walz displayed a complete lack of courage in that moment.”

Phillps responded, “I’ve known Tim for a long time. He’s my Governor, he’s a friend, we’ve been supportive of one another, and helpful to one another. In fact, I hired many of his staff in Washington when I went to Congress and he was leaving. But I’m not going to lie, that was disappointing, because I believe anybody who had seen the President up close and personal saw the same concerns. But, as I just said moments ago, this is an industry that rewards a certain type of behavior. If you’re willing to lose your job, which very few are, I was one, you say what you wish, you express independence, and you can be courageous — but for those who have ambitions to ascend the political ladder, whether it’s Democrat or Republican, you have to play the game. And there’s no question that many of those, who I actually admire, have been a little bit disappointing as it related to President Biden before he dropped out of the race. And that’s a disappointment that I’ve been pretty public about, but I do know Tim Walz to be an honorable man of integrity.”

