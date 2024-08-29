CNN’s Cooper: By Doing Joint Interview, Harris Decreases Amount She’ll Be Pressed

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” host Anderson Cooper said that by doing her first interview since joining the 2024 race with her running mate, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris does subtract from the amount of time that CNN Chief Political Correspondent and host Dana Bash “can ask her, directly, questions and follow up with her directly.”

Cooper said, “Paul, I want to talk about the interview tomorrow that’s going to be airing. Dana Bash is doing it here for CNN. It’s Harris and Walz. Harris is obviously being criticized by some for not doing the interview solo. Do you think she should have done her first major interview since accepting the nomination alone? I don’t know how long this interview is going to be, but, obviously, with two people, it does eat up the time that a reporter can ask her, directly, questions and follow up with her directly.”

Democratic strategist and CNN Political Commentator Paul Begala responded that voters won’t care that they’re doing the interview as a joint interview, there is a strong synergy between Harris and Walz, and Bash will be a “tough” interviewer.

