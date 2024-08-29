Jordan: Zuckerberg Facebook Censorship Disclosure ‘Timely’ Ahead of November Election

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, highlighted the timing of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s admission that the federal government leaned on Facebook to restrict the dissemination of the so-called Hunter Biden laptop story, which comes ahead of the November presidential election.

Jordan speculated the timing was an effort to prevent a similar instance later in the current presidential election cycle.

“Now, you tell me is that the deep state? Is that our intelligence community, our FBI, our DOJ putting cinder blocks on the scales of a presidential election?” host Sean Hannity asked. “Did they flip the election into Joe Biden’s favor?”

“Right, right, Sean,” Jordan replied. “That’s why the timing of this letter from Mark Zuckerberg to us is so important because we don’t know what they all might have had in lined up for this October. What was the October surprise? What’s it going to be this time? We want to make sure it’s not censoring information that the American people have a right to see and know when they’re making the most important decision we make — who’s going to be commander-in-chief of our country? So understand what Mark Zuckerberg put in that letter. He said, A, the Biden-Harris regime sent — pressured Facebook to censor material. Second, they in fact did censor material largely conservative.”

“And then third, that he talks about how they throttled back the very thing you were talking about the Hunter Biden story, they throttled it back because they had done the whole pre-bunking, our government had met with big tech, Twitter, Facebook, all this now big tech, and prepped them for this,” he continued. “And then fourth, and just as importantly, he says he will not be doing the Zuckerbucks this time around this election. Thank goodness for that. So, four key facts he pointed out in that letter, but I think the timing is so important because we don’t know what they may have in store this election. What are they going to try in October? Let’s make sure it’s not censoring information that the American people need to know before voting in an election.”

