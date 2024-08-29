Michael Eric Dyson: Trump Is a ‘Bitter Bigot,’ His Attacks on Harris Are ‘Unconscionable’

Political commentator Michael Eric Dyson said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump was a “bitter bigot.”

Dyson said, “We’ll find out later her ability to talk about cutting taxes or boosting housing construction, or talking about a federal ban on price gouging at the grocery store. I’m looking forward to that one for sure. But the values thing is real because we got a president who was a malignant narcissist, who was incurable, imbecilic and continues to hurl with lethal intensity epithets against this woman that are unconscionable.”

He added, “So for us to sit here and pretend that this guy is not a bitter bigot who continues to use the airwaves to spray at some of the worst stuff we’ve heard about any person in any party is ridiculous. So values matter. She is a person, I think it was brilliant it to have Walz there because the point is not I’m too weak and therefore I can’t do it by myself. We are a team. That the guy I’m running against can’t have his vice president or former vice president on any platform because he was involved in an insurrection that really threatened his life. So those values I think are extremely important.”

