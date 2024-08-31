Maher: CNN Had Harris ‘Dead to Rights’ on Fracking, She Can’t Admit She ‘Got It Wrong’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that CNN host and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash had 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “dead to rights” on fracking during their interview on Thursday and wondered, “Why can’t they just go, yeah, you know what, I got it wrong, I was talking to the wrong people?”

Maher said, “I don’t understand why they just can’t — you’re just insulting my intelligence. When she said, what did you say when Biden called you and said he wasn’t running? Well, I immediately thought of him first. No, you didn’t. Fracking, Dana Bash had her dead to rights, it was like, you said this, I have the quote, I’m reading it to you, you said there should be a ban on fracking. Why can’t they just go, yeah, you know what, I got it wrong, I was talking to the wrong people? She’s had like this ridiculously high turnover, like 42 of 47 people as vice — [on her staff] are gone, just blame it on them. You know why these a**holes are gone? Gave me the wrong information on fracking.”

Maher also agreed with Snapchat host and Puck News Founding Partner Peter Hamby when he said that Harris can explain her flips in a more normal way by saying that she saw what could and couldn’t be accomplished.

Maher further said that Harris is a politician like any other, and he’s “not mad” about that.

