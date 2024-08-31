Sen. Kennedy: What I Heard Kamala Say Was I Have Values, and if You Don’t Like Them, I Have Others

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reacted to CNN’s joint interview with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

The Lousiana Republican accused Harris of pandering in the interview.

“Senator, thanks so much for joining us on ‘Hannity,’ fill-in host Jason Chaffetz said. “Are you buying it? The people of Louisiana, pretty important energy state, the people of Louisiana buying what she’s selling?”

“Jason, I listened to the vice president’s interview,” Kennedy replied. “I’m biased, I suppose, because I know her well. She’s a nice person, I just don’t agree with her. I had two reactions to her interview, unsurprised, unimpressed. I’m a pretty simple guy. I like breakfast food and straight answers. I didn’t hear any straight answers from the vice president. What I heard her say basically was I do too have values, and if you don’t like them, I have others. I thought she engaged in tier one level pandering. It was sort of like a wolf promising to be a vegan if the sheep will just vote for it.”

“Now, now, look, in politics, as in life, and you know this, Jason, talk is cheap,” he continued. “What you do is what you believe. What you do is what you believe. And everything else is just cottage cheese. As I said, I know the vice president well. I’ve served with her for seven and a half years. I know what she will do as president. She is a San Francisco Democrat. She is a card-carrying member of the loon wing of the Democratic Party. Well, Republicans are not perfect, but the loon wing of the Democratic Party is crazy. I described Ms. Harris as AOC without the bartending experience, and I think that’s accurate. That’s how she’ll govern and I’ll be glad to talk about specifics in her record. She has one, but you did a pretty good job of it yourself there.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor