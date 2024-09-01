Schiff: Trump Does Not Give a Damn About the Country — Giving a ‘Green Light to Further Violence

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump did not give a damn about the country because he is allowing his property to be used for an event.

Host Dana Bash said, “Special counsel Jack Smith, filed a new indictment against Donald Trump this week for election interference, even after the Supreme Court ruling on immunity. And it comes as 2 Pro Trump organizations are slated to hold January 6 awards gala at Trump national golf club in Bedminster to pay tribute to all J-6 defendants. Now, Trump has been invited to speak. Organizers say he hasn’t ruled it out. What’s your response to the fact that he’s whether he goes or not, but he’s allowing his property to be used for this event?”

Schiff said, “Well first of all the Justice Department is exactly right to be refilling these charges after that just absurdly dangerous Supreme Court decision attempted to give immunity to a president to commit crimes while they’re in office. So he’s right to refile these charges. But for the president to allow this event to go forward celebrating these people who beat, who gassed, who bear sprayed, who were responsible for the deaths of police officers, who essentially tried to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power the first time in our history shows you that for Donald Trump, he could give a damn about the country, but the constitution, about the oath of office. It’s only about him. To glorify these people, also it is a green light to further violence should he lose the upcoming election. So just another dangerous disrespectful acquiescence in lawlessness by Donald Trump and his enablers.”

