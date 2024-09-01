Tim Kaine: Kamala Has Both ‘Vibes and Accomplishments’

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said on his week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Vice President Kamala Harris can win in November because she has both “vibes and accomplishments.”

Host Shannon Bream said, “We are just a few days out from people beginning early voting. Last I checked Kamalaharris.com still doesn’t have any policy prescriptions there. Is the idea to ride this out on vibes? Because they have been good, the momentum has been good for the ticket.”

Kaine said, “I think vibes and accomplishments. I remember that first interview that I did with Hillary Clinton right after the convention or maybe the day before the convention, it was similar you can’t get into everything with a short interview and in that case it was with “60 Minutes.” Look on fracking, let’s use it as an example. She took a position in a presidential debate in 19, but now she’s been part of any administration that has rocketed ahead with alternative energy investments.”

He added, “American is the are the largest exporter of LNG in the world under the Biden Harrison administration. Fracking is on the reasons for it and we are helping our allies especially in Europe not have to rely on Russia. Campaigning is one thing and governing is another. What governing has shown with Vice President Harris is she will try and bring the team together and make something happen. That team includes the administration, it includes Congress, it includes governor and it includes the private sector.”

