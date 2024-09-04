CNN’s Burnett: Harris Repeatedly Slammed Trump’s Wall and Now Features It in Ads

CNN host Erin Burnett said Wednesday on her show “OutFront” that their reporting found 50 times Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Donald Trump’s border wall but then featured a section of that exact area of the wall on a campaign ad.

Burnett said, “The K File team scoured Kamala Harris’ tweets and statements going all the way back to 2017, and what they found was more than 50 instances of Harris slamming Trump’s border wall, but now new Harris campaign ads actually showcase that very wall.”

She continued, “K File’s Andrew Kaczynski joins me now. So Andrew, I mean, you and you all have gone through and scoured an incredible amount of material. Tell me more about what you found.”

Kaczynski said, “Yeah, that’s right. We found more than 50 of those those tweets criticizing the border while before she used that in her ad.”

He added, “What’s I think what’s also really remarkable. This is like, I mean, you heard her talking about it there, though, Trump’s wall in his campaign during his presidency, there was really no greater symbol of Trump’s presidency than the wall in the way that Democrats were attacking him over the wall and his restrictive immigration policies. So we looked in that ad and if you look at it, that exact area of wall is in Sasabe, Arizona and that is a portion of wall that was actually built by Donald Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN