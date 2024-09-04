Turley: Harris-Walz Administration Would Be ‘Perfect Nightmare for Free Speech

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that a Harris-Walz administration would be “a perfect nightmare” for free speech.

Turley said, “We have to take this far more seriously than that. You know, my new book, “The Indispensable Right,” I talk about this anti-free speech movement that’s been growing around the world. That wave is now reaching our shores. And they have largely been unsuccessful in convincing people to give up freedom. Right? This is a hard sell. You got to get free people to give up some freedom and it hasn’t worked. Facebook even did a commercial campaign to get young people to embrace censorship. This is plan B. You have in Europe threats against Musk for arrest. They have already arrested another CEO of a platform. But, it’s really Brazil that I think many in the anti-free speech movement are watching carefully. If Brazil can succeed in banning Twitter, from the entire country it will be replicated.”

He continued, “Many hold the view from what you just heard from Vice President Harris. They view speech as a privilege like a driver’s license that they think can be rescinded if this you are reckless. And this is the ultimate destination for this movement where if they can’t convince people to give up their own freedoms to embrace censorship they’re going to start to take sites offline to prevent people from hearing opposing views.”

Turley added, “Quite frankly, a Harris-Walz administration would be a a perfect nightmare for free speech.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN