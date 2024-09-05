Dem Rep. Stevens: We Gave Aid to Gaza, ‘Why Aren’t the Hostages Coming Out?’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) stated that humanitarian aid for Gaza approved in the foreign aid bill passed by Congress is going into Gaza and wondered why the hostages held by Hamas aren’t being released.

Stevens said 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is “laser-focused as Vice President, we know the current administration, laser-focused on reaching a ceasefire, putting an end to the suffering, and certainly, the ongoing suffering for the hostages, who cannot be forgotten, but also innocent people in Gaza. And so, look, with this issue, and what you see our Vice President doing is taking a very strong position. It is somewhat black and white. We stand by our democratic allies. Our hearts mourn alongside the innocents who are suffering at the hands of terrorism. And there are steps that we need to take. I’m going to be getting back into session next week in Congress, and I fully expect us to be taking some votes on this matter, holding Iran and Qatar accountable, certainly for harboring some of the Hamas terrorists, placing blame on Hamas for the death of these hostages and for starting this war. And it’s not America’s war, but, certainly, as we passed a foreign aid package earlier this year, Kasie, that was a foreign aid package for democracy around the world, support for Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel, and innocent Palestinians in Gaza who need that humanitarian aid. Those trucks are going in. Why aren’t the hostages coming out?”

