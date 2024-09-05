Sununu: Harris Handlers Avoiding Press Because She Gets into ‘Circular Arguments of Gobbledygook’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ team does not let her talk to the press because “she is going to get into these circular arguments of gobbledygook.”

Guest host Sandra Smith said, “Is she is softening these attacks on wealthy Americans and big corporations, that they need to pay their fair share and pay more, governor? Does it appear she is sort of walking back that stands right now?”

Sununu said, “Oh, she is walking back. I think everyone is right. I don’t think she understands a lot of this when it comes to the economy, how things work, a lot of the things her team has proposed. When she came out aggressively and said price controls, that scared everybody.”

He continued, “She is having to pivot purely for political reasons not for anything else. Now at the end of the day what she is proposing it sounds fine, it’s more moderate but it will not change people’s minds. The fact she is she has been there and has been the agent of this large inflationary surge that has crushed families.”

He added, “The honeymoon is over. August was a great honeymoon period for Kamal Harris, but guess what? You are home, you are back to work, and people are demanding accountability.”

Sununu concluded, “My sense is they are scared because they don’t let her talk to the press, that she is going to get into these circular arguments of gobbledygook and God knows what she is going to say.”

