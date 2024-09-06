Geoff Duncan: GOP Has to ‘Purge’ Trumpism to Get the ‘Country Back’

Former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan (R-GA) said Friday on “CNN Newsnight” that Republicans had to “purge” themselves of former President Donald Trump to get the “country back.”

Duncan said, “I just want to get my country back. I got three kids I have to stare in their eyes and I have to make sure I’ve done everything I could do to secure the future for them. This is really a decision that comes down to democracy or pathway against democracy. So for me, I think speaking to this confidence that Republicans are starting to get, I mean, there’s a lot of confidence out there in Republicans to not vote for Donald Trump but that means they’re not going vote for anybody. But this confidence is starting to show up where folks like look, I’m either going to make a point and not vote for Donald Trump or I’m going to make a difference in defeat him in his tracks and get our party back. On long-range planning here it’s going to take more than a day to fix the Republican Party but we got to start somewhere.”

He added, “We need to figure out a way to get more towards center. I think that’s really been some of the traction that Kamala Harris has gotten. She’s come back to the center on a couple of issues. She’s shown a willingness to entertain the middle. And I think if the right could figure out how to do that, I just don’t think there’s any sense of that until we purge ourselves of this Trumpism.”

