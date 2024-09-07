PA Gov. Shapiro: Harris Flipping on Issues ‘a Sign of Strength’

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said that “it’s a sign of strength” that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has changed her position on several issues and that she listened to Pennsylvanians on fracking.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, “Kamala Harris is running a very different campaign than she did when she ran in the 2020 cycle. She’s moving to the center on a number of issues, she’s walked back previously held positions like calling for banning fracking. Do you — she’s gearing up to do this must-watch debate with former President Trump on Tuesday. Do you think it’s a strategic mistake that she hasn’t explained some of these positions she’s changed on more ahead of the debate, because she’s obviously going to get challenged on some of these on a debate stage?”

Shapiro responded, “Well, first, look, I think it’s a sign of strength when you evolve on a position. Clearly, Kamala Harris has been listening to the good people of Pennsylvania when it comes to natural gas, when it comes to energy and the fact that we’re producing more energy in this nation today than ever before, which strengthens our national security, strengthens our economy and Pennsylvania is a huge part of that. She understands that. She has listened, and I think that’s important. Look, I’ve changed my views on things. I ran in support of the death penalty, and after being attorney general, top prosecutor in Pennsylvania, I changed my views on that when I finally really understood some of the challenges in our system. I think that’s a sign of strength.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett