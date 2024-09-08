Cornyn: Trump Should Let Harris Talk at Debate, ‘Something She’s Been Reluctant to Do’

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Sunday that on Tuesday at the presidential debate, former President Donald Trump should let Vice President Kamala Harris “talk” because she is reluctant to do so without a teleprompter.

Host Shannon Bream asked, “What does he need to do Tuesday night?”

Cornyn said, “I think he needs to let Kamala Harris talk, something she’s been reluctant to do unless she’s reading a teleprompter. And I think, you know, we have seen the polls very close mainly she’s coming off this as James Carville called a sugar high after Coup d’état which was committed against Joe Biden and then, of course, the convention. I’m looking forward to a repetition of the good debate performance of President Trump that he had with President Biden. I think he is up to it.”

He added, “Fund-raising is important, but so are the issues and qualities of candidates. We have an outstanding group of candidates running for the Senate, and I’m optimistic about our chances of regaining the majority. I hope that they have enough money to defend themselves and to talk about what they are for and what they would do if elected. I’m confident they will.”

