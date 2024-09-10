Harris Surrogate on Why She Hasn’t Implemented Plans in 3.5 Years: She’s Served as VP, ‘Knows the Job to Be President’

During NBC’s debate coverage on Tuesday, Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) responded to a question on why 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t implemented all the plans she promises to enact if elected during her three-and-a-half-year tenure as Vice President by stating that “She has served as Vice President. She knows the job to be President.”

Co-host Savannah Guthrie asked, “I thought Donald Trump, toward the end, finally got around to what he was trying to — hoping to accomplish, which is to say, if you have all these plans and you have all this vision, Kamala Harris, you’ve had three-and-a-half years to do it, why haven’t you? So, what is the answer to that?”

Shapiro answered, “She has served as Vice President. She knows the job to be President. And now she has laid out her vision for where she wants to take this country. I thought she was very specific on her plans to cut taxes, particularly for small business owners, her way of trying to bring down costs for middle-class families. Donald Trump, I don’t know what the heck he thinks. He was all over the place. I think what you heard was a rambling man full of nonsense and full of a whole lot of grievance. He couldn’t get past that, and he couldn’t focus on anybody but himself, and that is serving the good people of this nation, something Kamala Harris has done throughout her career and has plans to do going forward as president.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett