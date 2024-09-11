JD Vance: VP Harris Doesn’t Know ‘We Have Troops in Harm’s Way,’ She Is Not Fit to Serve

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s ‘”The Story” that Vice President Kamala Harris is not fit to serve because she “doesn’t even know that we have troops in harm’s way.”

Host Martha MacCallum said, “I want to ask you another question about the military, because this is a moment when she claims that we don’t have any combat veterans in action at this moment, and as a former veteran or as a veteran I should say I want to ask you about this. Let’s watch this.”

On Tuesday at the presidential debate, Harris said, “As of today, there is not one member of the United States military who is on active duty in a combat zone or any war zone around the world.”

MacCallum said, “Incredible and for me it’s a bookend to President Biden on June 27th saying that no one had been killed, no American service member had been killed, which to ignore what happened at Abbey Gate was so reprehensible. I think it’s one of the reasons that he’s no longer in the race. But your take on what she said.”

Vance said, “Martha, it’s astonishing for the vice president to say this. Just a couple of weeks ago you had American troops who were seriously injured, likely by Iranian dragged back to militias. The fact that she actually serves as the vice president and is apparently unaware that the people serving underneath her are not just in harm’s way, they’re not just in a combat zone, Martha, they have been actually injured in just the last couple of weeks.”

He added, “And again, it shows how thin and superficial Kamala Harris’s entire approach to public policy is. This is a person who doesn’t know what’s going on. She doesn’t know what’s going on around the world. She can’t articulate her own economic policies. She can’t tell what’s different about her policies from Biden’s policies. There’s just not a whole lot of substance there. Whatever your disagreements about Kamala Harris’s policies, and I have many, I don’t want a vice president who doesn’t even know that we have troops in harm’s way. That’s not a leader that’s fit to serve.”

