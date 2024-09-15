Buttigieg on Harris Changing Policies: The World Around Her Changed

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Vice President Kamala Harris has changed her positions because she saw what was happening in the world around her.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Vice President Harris has shifted her position on several policy issues when she first ran for president in 2019. She initially wanted to ban fracking, now she doesn’t and she wanted penalties for illegal border crossings and now she doesn’t. She supported Medicare for all and now she doesn’t. To the voters who have concerns about this, if she’s elected, why won’t she change her mind again?”

Buttigieg said, “Well, look, you develop your policies based on what you see happening in the world around you and what you are able to accomplish in Washington. You take the example of immigration and we just talk through what’s changed over the last five years and lots of ideas were being kicked around five years ago when there was basically zero climate policy during the Trump years. Now we have a climate policy it’s called the Inflation Reduction Act and it does not include a ban on fracking. What it has done is caused a lot of factories to be built right now in places like where I grew up and places like where JD Vance grew up creating jobs in a new energy economy and good old-fashioned jobs that would be destroyed if Donald Trump follows through on his promise to get rid of the Inflation Reduction Act. Those are the policies we are working with and every election is about the future and not the past and that future looks very different depending on who is about to win.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN