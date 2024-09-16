Ana Navarro Blames ‘Mental Health Issues’ for Trump Assassination Attempts

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, in part, is because “people with mental health issues keep getting easy access to assault weapons.”

Navarro said, “I kept reading yesterday officials on both sides of the aisle tweet out, in America, there is no room, there is no space for political violence. You know, we condemn political violence. We condemn it no matter what it’s perpetrated on or attempted on. But what America do these folks live in that they think there’s no space for political violence when Gabby Giffords, the Congresswoman from Arizona got shot in the head at an event in her district, when the congressional baseball team got shot at, when Nancy Pelosi’s husband got his skull bashed in with a hammer from a political enemy, when we had January 6, when people and raided and stormed the Capitol, when we have had now two different attempts on Donald Trump. So this is the America that we live in, and political violence is very much a of it. Let m me tell you. bomb threats in Springfield. I consider that political violence.”

She added, “We need to talk about how people with mental health issues keep getting easy access to assault weapons, to weapons of war. The last assassination attempt was an AR-15. This was an AK-47. So we need to have that conversation in America. It needs to be bipartisan. And members of Congress need to realize that it is not just when there’s a crazy shooter out there, it’s not just Democrats, it’s you know, everything. And we’re all at risk. And this is a conversation. It’s uncomfortable. We need to have it.”

