Hillary Clinton: I’m Open to an Official Position in a Potential Harris Admin

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on “CBS Sunday Morning” that she was open to “anything” when asked if she would take an official position in a potential Harris-Walz administration.

Clinton said, “Well, certainly, unofficially I want to be as helpful as I can, and would do anything I was asked to be helpful. We have so much to do that it really should be all hands on deck. And anybody who can help in any capacity should be willing to do so.”

She continued, “I am such an optimist about our country, despite how difficult the times are. I am, as my late friend Madeleine Albright used to say, an optimist who worries a lot. But I am fundamentally optimistic.”

Clinton added. “I’m very optimistic about a Harris-Walz administration because I think it not only has the capacity to deal with all the problems we know but maybe to lower the temperature in the country. Tim Walz, the coach of America and Kamala, with her real sense of patriotism and commitment to the country and wanting to bring it together, [would] be the president of all Americans, not half the country.

She concluded, “Maybe we can break the fever. Let’s get back to taking some deep breaths and finding ways to work together. There’s so much we could do if we would start listening to each other and talking and making principled compromises. So, I think they have the potential to really produce that for our country.”

